Luella V. Evel, age 86, passed away on March 26, 2017 at the Ness County Hospital, Ness City, Kansas. She was born on September 11, 1930 in Red Haw, Ohio the daughter of Pearl and Elizabeth Carpenter Huff.

She was a member of the American Legion Auxiliary Post 88 and the FOE both of Ashland, Ohio.

On October 13, 1962, she married Benjamin Evel in Ashland. He survives of the home. Other survivors include her sister Alffreta Gray, Ashland, Ohio and numerous nieces and nephews. She was preceded in death by her three brothers: Sam, Ellsworth, and Henry Huff; and her sister Lilly Gray.

No visitation or memorial services are planned at this time.