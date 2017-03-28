Lifelong Sharon Springs, Kansas, resident Layal Grund, 64, passed away Saturday March 25, 2017, at Tribune, KS.

He was born June 18, 1952, at Goodland, Kansas, son of Juanita (Mather) and Leslie Grund. He attended school in Sharon Springs and graduated high school.

On February 21, 1970, he married Donna Lowe at the Dinas Community Church, south of Wallace, Kansas. During the first six years of marriage he worked for Bud Fulton and Donna’s dad, Claude Lowe, while also running some cattle with his Uncle John Grund.

In 1976, Layal and Donna started their own farming and ranching endeavor when Donna’s dad passed away and it continues to this day. Farming, ranching, and family were the loves of his life.

Layal served on the Wallace County School Board for four years and during that time he served on the Northwest Kansas Technical College Board. He was a member of the American Gelbvieh Association, American Angus Association, American Red Angus Association and served many years as a 4-H leader for the Smoky Valley 4-H Club.

Layal had a love for 4-Hers and the livestock project. There were many kids that he helped in numerous ways. He was known to help youth buy their first steer or heifer, many times provided a place to house livestock projects, or taught them how to clip and groom their animal. He hauled many Wallace county Judging teams around the state and passed onto his children the love of showing and raising cattle throughout their 4-H careers. He was a steadfast supporter of the livestock auction and many other 4-H activities.

Layal was preceded in death by his parents Leslie and Juanita Grund; his sisters Leta Kay Grund and Elaine Chisum; father in law Claude Lowe, mother in law Ila Lowe; and brothers in law Steve Seibel and Ron Kreigh. Survivors include his wife Donna Grund of Sharon Springs; son Jerry Grund and wife Chrysanne; daughter Christy Hammer and husband Lyle; and daughter Becky Vandike and husband Darrell, all of Wallace, Kansas.

Surviving family includes Allen Grund of Goodland, Kansas, Evan Grund and Wife Delores of Pratt, Kansas, Lenora Dyer and husband Dave of Little Rock, Arkansas, Jane Kreigh of Salina, Kansas, and Navene Rains and husband Eriv of McPherson, Kansas. Sisters in law Sharon Robb and husband Dave of Dodge City, Kansas, and Tracy Lowe of Peabody, Kansas. He was a beloved grandfather to Grace, Callahan, Grady, Chisum, Gabrielle, Calley, Hayden, and Jensen.

Funeral services for Layal will be held on Thursday, March 30, 2017 at 10:30 AM MT at the Wesleyan Church in Sharon Springs with Pastor Paul McNall officiating. Burial will follow in the Sharon Springs Cemetery.

Visitation will be held on Wednesday, March 29, 2017 from 6:00 to 8:00 PM MT at the Koons-Russell Funeral Home in Sharon Springs.

Memorials may be designated to the Layal Grund Memorial Fund to be used in the Wallace County 4-H program and may be left at the service or mailed to Koons-Russell Funeral Home, 211 N. Main Ave., Goodland, KS 67735.

Online condolences may be left at www.koonsrussellfuneralhome.com.

Funeral service arrangements were entrusted to Koons-Russell Funeral Home in Sharon Springs.