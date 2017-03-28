Joey Weber Act passes committee, could be considered in full House this week

By JONATHAN ZWEYGARDT

Hays Post

A bill aimed at protecting Kansas drivers with disabilities took another step toward becoming law last week and could be debated on the House floor this week.

The proposed Joey Weber Act was introduced in both the Kansas House and Senate earlier this year after Weber was killed by a Hays Police officer during a struggle last August following a traffic stop.

The bill allows for a notice on a vehicle registration that the person “needs assistance with cognition, including, but not limited to, persons with autism or is responsible for the transportation of such a person.”

State Sen. Rick Billinger, R-Goodland, introduced the bill in the Senate and said the House version was approved last week by the House Transportation Committee and now goes to the full House for a vote.

The measure passed through the Transportation Committee without any amendments, according to Billinger, so if approved by the House, the bill would go to the governor for his signature and become law.

Billinger said they could debate the bill as soon as this week.

The Senate passed the bill in February.