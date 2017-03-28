HPD arrest log, March 23 to 26

All suspects are considered innocent until proven guilty in a court of law.

——————————————

Tyler Phillip Drew, 18, Walker, was arrested at 2:44 p.m. March 26 in the 4300 block of Vine on suspicion of theft.

Wendy Faye Huthansel, 42, Goodland, was arrested at 7:27 p.m. March 25 in the 200 block of West 23rd on suspicion of driving under the influence of alcohol or drugs.

Alfred Glenn Walls, 20, Ellis, was arrested at 8:59 p.m. March 25 in the 3400 block of Vine on suspicion of battery.

Trevor Elijah McLaughlin, 31, Hays, was arrested at 6:06 p.m. March 26 in the 4300 block of Vine on suspicion of criminal trespass.

Hays PD arrest logs