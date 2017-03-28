HPD Activity Log March 24-27

The Hays Police Department responded to 3 animal calls and 40 traffic stops Fri., March 24, 2017, according to the HPD Activity Log.

Lost Animals ONLY–2200 block Pine St, Hays; 8:11 AM

MV Accident-Personal Injury–100 block W 43rd St, Hays; 9:35 AM

Domestic Disturbance–Junction City; 10:52 AM

MV Accident-Private Property–1300 block Vine St, Hays; 11:07 AM

Animal At Large–200 block E 23rd St, Hays; 12:12 PM

Criminal Damage to Property–900 block Ash St, Hays; 1:45 PM

MV Accident-City Street/Alley–1000 block E 43rd St, Hays; 2:37 PM

Phone/Mail Scam–1300 block E 33rd St, Hays; 3:45 PM

MV Accident-Private Property–2900 block Vine St, Hays; 3:53 PM

Found/Lost Property–200 block E 8th St, Hays; 5:41 PM

Suspicious Activity–400 block W 8th St, Hays; 6:52 PM

Violation of Restraining Order/PFA–500 block E 7th St, Hays; 8:30 PM

The Hays Police Department responded to 1 animal call and 41 traffic stops Sat., March 25, 2017, according to the HPD Activity Log.

Intoxicated Subject–500 block W 36th St, Hays; 10:48 AM

Animal Call–1000 block E 8th St, Hays; 11:36 AM

MV Accident-Hit and Run–1300 block MacArthur Rd, Hays; 1:25 PM

Unwanted Person–2200 block Canterbury Dr, Hays; 2:08 PM

Civil Dispute–1300 block E 32nd St, Hays; 3:50 PM

Driving Under the Influence–200 block W 23rd St, Hays; 6:55 PM

The Hays Police Department responded to 1 animal call and 9 traffic stops Sun., March 26, 2017, according to the HPD Activity Log.

Warrant Service (Fail to Appear)–3200 block Vine St, Hays; 1:15 AM

Identity Theft–100 block W 24th St, Hays; 1/1/14; 3/25/17

MV Accident-Hit and Run–200 block W 9th St, Hays; 12:30 PM

Shoplifting–4300 block Vine St, Hays; 2:21 PM

MV Accident-Private Property–2700 block Vine St, Hays; 3:43 PM

Criminal Trespass–4300 block Vine St, Hays; 5:56 PM

MV Accident-Hit and Run–400 block E 14th St, Hays; 3/24 5 PM; 3/26 5:30 PM

Search Warrant–3200 block Vine St, Hays; 8:38 PM

Suicidal Subject–300 block E 12th St, Hays; 11:16 PM

The Hays Police Department responded to 8 animal calls and 17 traffic stops Mon., March 27, 2017, according to the HPD Activity Log.

Animal At Large–2900 block Walnut St, Hays; 8:21 AM

Found/Lost Property–2000 block MacArthur Rd, Hays; 8:50 AM

Lost Animals ONLY–500 block W 24th St, Hays; 11:01 AM

Suspicious Activity–11:32 AM

Animal At Large–1000 block Reservation Rd, Hays; 12:13 PM

Juvenile Complaint–300 block W 12th St, Hays; 12:29 PM

Lost Animals ONLY–2500 block Haney Dr, Hays; 1:46 PM

Animal At Large–37th St and Summer Ln, Hays; 2:15 PM

Animal At Large–500 block W 16th St, Hays; 5:03 PM

Theft (general)–500 block E 8th St, Hays; 3 PM; 3:30 PM

Drug Offenses–1000 block Reservation Rd, Hays; 7:54 PM

Theft (general)–3300 block Vine St, Hays; 7:45 PM; 8 PM

Warrant Service (Fail to Appear)–300 block E 14th St, Hays; 9:29 PM

Drug Offenses–500 block E 20th St, Hays; 10:48 PM

Drug Offenses–4300 block Vine St, Hays; 11 PM; 11:08 PM