Hays High’s Armstrong signs with Cloud

Two days before the first baseball game of the spring, Jace Armstrong placed his name on a national letter of intent to play at Cloud County Community College. Armstrong says he had offer to play college baseball at a few different places. It was the Cloud County coaches that caught his year though. He not only liked what he heard about becoming a better player on the field, but also the way the coaches want to develop a better person off the field as well. Armstrong says he also glad to have this decision made before games begin this spring, taking the pressure off to perform not only for the team but any scouts in attendance as well.

Jace Armstrong

It also helps that Armstrong can play any number of positions on the diamond. He said the Cloud County coaches will get him on campus before finalizing a position for him. Indian’s head coach Frank Leo says that Armstrong will have plenty of positions to play this spring too. Leo says Armstrong will play shortstop, second base, outfield and time pitching. Leo compliments Armstrong’s athleticism and ability to play multiple positions as two top reasons for his opportunity to play college baseball.

Frank Leo

Armstrong is among a senior group that looks to lead an inexperienced team into the 2017 spring season.