Great Bend’s all-time leading receiver commits to Fort Hays State

Great Bend Post

Great Bend High School’s Bryce Lytle, who helped the Panthers reach the 5A state football semi-finals, has verbally committed to continue his career at Fort Hays State University. Lytle will join Panther teammates Jacob Murray and Peyton Mauler in the Tiger program next season.

Diminutive but dominant on the football field, the 5-9 150 pounder posted back-to-back 1,000 yard receiving seasons for Great Bend and is the school’s all-time leader in receiving with over 2,500 yards and 22 touchdowns.

This past season, Lytle led the Panthers to the KSHSAA 5A state semifinals, where they lost to Goddard. It was the Panthers’ first semifinal berth since they reached the state title game in 2006. As a junior, Lytle was part of a Panther team that also reached the 5A Playoffs before losing to Maize South in the first round.