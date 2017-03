Fort Hays State University’s Science Café will host “August’s Total Solar Eclipse; Where and How to See It” at 7 p.m. Tuesday, March 28, at Gella’s Diner, 117 E. 11th in downtown Hays.

The event, sponsored by the university’s Science and Mathematics Education Institute, will be presented by Dean Stramel, instructor of chemistry.

The event is free and open to the public.