WAYMASTER: From the Dome to Home

March 24, 2017

Horse and Dog Race Tracks in Kansas

This week the House Appropriations Committee held informational hearings on possible renovation plans for the Lansing Correctional Facility and the Osawatomie State Hospital. The hearing for the Lansing Correctional Facility, which was held on Tuesday, March 14, focused on the facility’s rising costs. Currently the facility, which was constructed in the 1860s, has the capacity of 2,405 inmates and 686 staff at a cost of $34,542,898 a year. Two plans of renovation were presented to the committee in order to decrease the prison’s cost. One being to build a new prison with bonds and another being a lease to purchase option. Both options increase the facility’s inmate capacity, decrease the number of staff needed by half, and decrease the cost of staff to $20,461,154 a year. The hearing for the Osawatomie State Hospital was held on March, 15. The Osawatomie State Hospital, just as with Lansing Correctional Facility, needs renovations and possible further changes. Seven different options for renovation were presented to the committee. These options differed in approach and value with the least costly option for recertification with a proposed cost of about $4.3 million for the expansion of 206 beds. The option of new construction would cost approximately $33,720,000. In addition to these requests for renovation, recommendations to improve the environment were given as well, one being to incentivize professional training and accreditation.

State Budget Progress

Last week through this week the State Legislature has been making considerable progress in preparing budgets for the next several fiscal years. The Senate substitute for House Bill 2052 was passed by the Senate on Thursday, March 16, 2017. On Monday, March 20, the House of Representatives Appropriations Committee began work on House Bill 2364 and House Bill 2365. House Bill 2364 deals with appropriations for FY’ 2018 through 2021 for most state agencies, and House Bill 2365 deals with appropriations for the judicial branch in FY’ 2018 and 2019

Appropriations at Work: The Efficiency Study

Last week the Appropriations Committee heard from all the Budget Committees on the Alvarez and Marsal Efficiency Study. The study, which was conducted in 2016, made 105 recommendations on how to improve state operations for a savings of $2 billion over the next 5 years. The Budget Committees used the recommendations from the Alvarez and Marsal Study to provide feedback to the Appropriations Committee, both on whether the recommendations had been implemented and if the estimated savings had been achieved as prescribed in the study.

The budget committees have worked diligently on identifying cost savings for the state of Kansas with the items in the efficiency study, and we will incorporate some of those recommendations in the budget bill.

Tax Committee

The Taxation Committee heard and took action on House Bill 2387 last week. This bill provides sales tax exemptions for fence replacement in the areas of the state affected by the wildfire destruction. Governor Brownback signed House Bill 2387 into law on Wednesday, March 22.

The Committee also heard a number of other bills this week: House Bill 2380, regarding sales tax authority for Marion County for property tax relief; House Bill 2261, providing a sales tax exemption for certain veterans service organizations; House Bill 2381, providing a sales tax exemption for the land institute; House Bill 2368, allowing a deduction for business entities that create new jobs, and House Bill 2376, regarding the property tax lid; requiring cities and counties to publish notice of budget increases; and election requirements. On Thursday, the Committee heard from approximately 40 conferees on House Bill 2376. The bill is a collaborative effort between the Kansas Association of Counties and the League of Kansas Municipalities.

Bills Passed Out of Committees to the House Floor

Last week, the Federal and State Affairs Committee heard testimony regarding House Bill 2313, which would legalize the use of lottery ticket vending machines in the State of Kansas. These vending machines would allow an individual to manually purchase a lottery ticket, check the status of a lottery ticket, and would also be used to promote information regarding the Kansas Lottery. On Friday, March 17, the Committee amended the bill to include provisions that would nullify any ticket purchased by a minor, with the intent of discouraging the youth from purchasing tickets through their parents or guardians. Under current law, minors may purchase lottery tickets, but are unable to redeem prizes from such tickets. This bill passed the House of Representatives on Thursday, March 23, 100 to 25. I voted “yes.” The Committee also passed House Bill 2081, whereby public employers would not be liable for any wrongful or negligent act of an employee carrying a concealed handgun. The committee also passed House Bill 2042, which would require the State to recognize all valid concealed carry licenses and permits issues by other states to non-Kansans.

Kansas House Commemorates the Life of Srinivas Kuchibhotla

On Thursday, March 16, both Ian Grillot and Alok Madasani, survivors of the Olathe shooting in February, were recognized by in the House chamber during the adoption of HR 6023. Family members and friends accompanied them as we commemorated the life of Srinivas Kuchibhotla, who immigrated to Kansas and exemplified the American Dream. Governor Brownback later signed a proclamation recognizing March 16 as Indian-American Appreciation Day.

Troy L. Waymaster, (R-Bunker Hill) is the 109th Dist. State Representative and chairman of the House Appropriations Committee.