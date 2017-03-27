Twila M. Ninemire, age 93, a life-long resident mostly of Trego and Graham Counties passed away at her home at Brookdale Senior Living in Hays, Kansas, Thursday morning, March 24, 2017, with loving family members and adoring staff at her bedside.

Twila was born October 4, 1923, at a farm in northern Trego County, the daughter of Claude Eugene and Mary Howard (Zeman) Howat. With her three sisters, she attended the Saline Valley School, eventually graduating from Trego Community High School in 1940. After graduation, she attended Kansas State University on a Union Pacific scholarship for two years before marrying and becoming a full-time mother and homemaker. On December 25, 1943, Twila was united in marriage to Floyd Ninemire at the WaKeeney United Methodist Church parsonage. She and Floyd settled in southern Graham County, farming and raising livestock, and creating and sustaining a family there in the Prairie Home Community.

Twila was well-known and a charismatic member of the community. She was active with her children in 4-H, Methodist youth groups, Sunday and Bible School at Prairie Home Methodist Church, and in her own right as a steadfast choir and WSCS member. Also, she was a long-time member of the Sunflower Club (her mother, Mary, being a charter member), The Tourists’ Club and in her later years was a much sought-after bowler—as much for her warmth and charm as her bowling prowess.

She was an active member of the WaKeeney First United Methodist Church and served faithfully as its treasurer for 23 years.

Survivors include four children, Gerald (Rebecca) Ninemire, of Madill, OK; Marjean Ninemire, of Glenview, IL; David Ninemire, of Philadelphia, PA; JoAnn (Wayne) Driggers, of Jenks, OK; four grandchildren, and nine great-grandchildren.

She was preceded in death by her parents; husband Floyd of nearly 50 years; three sisters, Adah Howat, Leola Marie Howat and Dorothy Cook.

Memorial service will be 10:30 a.m., Tuesday, March 28, 2017, at First United Methodist Church. There will be no visitation, as cremation was chosen. Inurnment will take place following the service at WaKeeney City Cemetery.

In lieu of flowers, the family request that memorials be made in Twila’s memory to Prairie Faith Shared Ministry. Contributions made to the organization may be sent to Schmitt Funeral Home, 336 North 12th, WaKeeney, KS 67672.