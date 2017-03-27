Rob Davis named Honorable Mention All-America by Division II Bulletin

Division II Bulletin named Fort Hays State senior guard Rob Davis as an All-America Honorable Mention selection for the 2016-17 season on Monday (Mar. 27). Davis, who earned all-region honors from the D2CCA and NABC and All-MIAA First Team, becomes the fourth player under head coach Mark Johnson to earn All-America honors.

2016-17 Division II Bulletin All-America Team Release

Fort Hays State has produced three All-America selections in the last seven years. Davis joins Craig Nicholson (2013-14) and Dominique Jones (2010-11) among that list. The first All-America selection under Johnson was Tyrone Shephard in 2005-06. Nicholson, the last to receive All-America honors for FHSU, was also an honorable mention selection by Division II Bulletin. Overall, Davis is the 26th All-America selection in program history and seventh in the program’s NCAA Division II history.

Davis joins Justin Pitts of Northwest Missouri State on the Division II Bulletin All-America list. Pitts, a junior point guard for the Bearcats, earned the Division II Bulletin and NABC National Player of the Year Awards. He was the MIAA Player of the Year for a second straight season. He helped the Bearcats win their first national title in basketball on Saturday (Mar. 25) and NWMSU became the first Division II school ever to win a football and men’s basketball national championship in the same calendar year.

Davis had a tremendous year for the Tigers, averaging 21.4 points per game. He became the first FHSU player to average at least 20 points per game since the 1995-96 season, when Alonzo Goldston averaged 20.4 helping lead the Tigers to an undefeated national championship. He is the first player under head coach Mark Johnson to average at least 20 per game. Davis finished the year scoring 30 or more points in a game eight times and 20 or more 17 times. He scored 1,140 points over two years with Fort Hays State, finishing 15th on the all-time scoring list.

Davis scored a career-high 42 points at Emporia State on February 1, 2017, matching the sixth-highest scoring game in Tiger history. Dennis Edwards owns the top five single-game scoring performances in Tiger history and was the last to break the 40-point barrier before Davis, doing it three times in 1995.

Davis finished the year shooting 49.9 percent from the field, making 207-of-415 attempts from the field. He shot 45.3 percent beyond the 3-point line (82-of-181) and 85.1 percent at the free-throw line (126-of-148). He added 3.4 rebounds and 2.4 assists per game.

For his career, Davis ranks fourth all-time in Tiger history for 3-point field goal percentage and free-throw percentage. He was very consistent in his rate of shooting from the field, hitting exactly at a .499 clip overall and .453 clip beyond the 3-point line both seasons at FHSU. His performance at the free-throw line this year improved as his career percentage settled at 82.2 percent.

FHSU Sports Information