Police ask for help to identify armed Kan. robbery suspect

MCPHERSON COUNTY –Law enforcement authorities in McPherson County are investigating an armed robbery and asking the public for help to identify a suspect.

Just after 5a.m. Saturday, a man displayed a silver handgun and demanded money from an employee at a business in the 800 block of E. Kansas Avenue in McPherson, according to a social media report.

The man is of unknown race and approximately 5’10” tall and 180 pounds, according to police.

He was wearing a black and gray leather jacket with gray lines down the sleeves, and three large gray blocks decreasing in size on the back.

He wore a black or blue bandanna over his face and gray pullover/beanie hat with black stripes. His pants and shoes were dark, possibly black. When the employee opened the cash register, the man grabbed an undisclosed amount of cash, and ran away.

The public is asked to contact McPherson County Crime Stoppers or the McPherson KS Police Department, if you have any information regarding this case.