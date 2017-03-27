PHELPS: Legislative Update March 27

Dear Friend:

Last Week on the House Floor

Last week the House and Senate honored Gerard Wellbrock, the longtime voice of Fort Hays State University athletics. Gerard was accompanied by his wife Tammy and son Garrett. Gerard was recognized for being honored as the 2016 Kansas Sportscaster of the year by the National Sports Media Association.

The House has been busy passing numerous bills. The many pieces of legislation ranged on issues from technology to healthcare to agriculture. Find a few of these bills detailed below.

Sub HB 2331: An act concerning information systems and communications; creating the representative Jim Morrison cybersecurity act; relating to digital information security for Kansas executive branch agencies; establishing the Kansas information security office; establishing the cybersecurity state fund and cybersecurity state grant fund in the state treasury, creating the Kansas information technology enterprise.

H Sub for SB 51: An act concerning controlled substances; the state board of pharmacy; relating to scheduling of controlled substance analogs, controlled substances and new drugs; emergency scheduling.

HB 2313: An act concerning the Kansas lottery; dealing with lottery ticket vending machines; repealing the lottery sunset.

HB 2232: An act concerning adult care homes; relating to electronic monitoring

SB 68: An act concerning health and healthcare; relating to hospitals; enacting the Kansas lay caregiver act.

HB 2353: An act concerning state contracts and purchases; relating to purchases of products and services from not-for-profit entities; employment of persons with disabilities.

Coming up in the Kansas Legislature

This week, watch for the Medicaid expansion bill to hit the Senate floor. If it passes through the Senate, the bill will then be sent to the Governor.

Republicans in the Senate have said they will wait to act on an education finance formula until the House addresses it first. Conversations as to how to solve this issue are underway, with many ideas being introduced. A bill has been proposed this week in the Kansas House, and we expect action on that bill to begin next week.

A tax plan to restore the revenue in Kansas has not yet been enacted. Previously in the session, the House put forth and passed a tax bill, which then passed through the Senate. The bill essentially repealed Gov. Brownback’s “march to zero” tax experiment. The Governor vetoed the bill, after which the House overrode his veto. The Senate failed to override by just three votes. A new tax plan should be coming soon from the Senate side.

It is a special honor to serve as your state representative. I both value and need your input on the various issues facing state government. Please feel free to contact me with your comments and questions. My office address is Room 43-S, 300 SW 10th, Topeka, KS 66612. You can reach me at (785) 296-4683 or call the legislative hotline at 1-800-432-3924 to leave a message for me. Additionally, you can e-mail me at eber.phelps@house.ks.gov. You can also follow the legislative session online at www.kslegislature.org.

Sincerely,

Eber Phelps, D-Hays

111th Dist. Kansas House of Representatives

Serving Hays and Ellis County