Partly sunny, mild Monday

Today Patchy fog before 11am. Otherwise, cloudy, then gradually becoming mostly sunny, with a high near 65. North northwest wind around 6 mph becoming light and variable.

Tonight Patchy fog after 4am. Otherwise, mostly cloudy, with a low around 43. East southeast wind around 9 mph.

TuesdayRain, with thunderstorms also possible after 4pm. Patchy fog before 10am. High near 57. East southeast wind 8 to 16 mph. Chance of precipitation is 80%. New rainfall amounts between a tenth and quarter of an inch, except higher amounts possible in thunderstorms.

Tuesday NightRain and possibly a thunderstorm. Low around 45. East northeast wind 15 to 17 mph. Chance of precipitation is 90%. New rainfall amounts between a half and three quarters of an inch possible.

WednesdayRain and possibly a thunderstorm. High near 50. Northeast wind 16 to 18 mph, with gusts as high as 28 mph. Chance of precipitation is 90%. New rainfall amounts between a half and three quarters of an inch possible.

Wednesday NightRain and possibly a thunderstorm. Low around 40. Chance of precipitation is 90%. New precipitation amounts between a quarter and half of an inch possible.

Thursday A 30 percent chance of rain before 1pm. Mostly cloudy, with a high near 53.