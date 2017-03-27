Oak St. closed at 25th St. for waterline improvements

CITY OF HAYS

Please be advised that beginning Monday, March 27, 2017, Oak Street will be closed at the 25th intersection and up to the south side of the 26th intersection for an estimated 1 week.

The project is scheduled to be completed within two weeks (pending weather conditions).

Signs will be in place to direct the traveling public. The traveling public should use caution and if at all possible avoid these areas.

The city of Hays regrets any inconvenience this may cause to the public. If there are any questions, please call the Public Works Planning, Inspection, and Enforcement Division at (785) 628-7310 or the contractor, J-Corp, at (785) 628-8101.

Contact Information:

City of Hays – Public Works

(785) 628-7350