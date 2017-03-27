‘Market to Market’ host Mike Pearson to speak in Great Bend

BUNKER HILL – Smoky Hills Public Television is hosting An Evening with Mike Pearson on April 5, 2017 at 6:00 p.m. in Great Bend. Pearson is the host of Market to Market, which airs on Smoky Hills Public Television Friday nights at 8:00, Saturday mornings at 7:00 and Sundays at noon.

For more than four decades, Market to Market has covered the issues affecting the nearly $800 billion business of agriculture. The program’s team of experienced analysts have a long history of providing expert analysis of the major commodity markets and delivering insight into trends and strategies that help producers and processors cope with changing times.

Pearson grew up on a farm in south central Iowa. Along with hosting Market to Market, he is a part-time farmer with experience in banking. In his public appearances, Pearson ties personal stories and humor into his discussion about the future of agriculture.

The April 5 event will include dinner and a presentation from Pearson at the Great Bend Event Center. Tickets can be reserved by pledging $20 at www.smokyhillstv.org or by calling 800-337-4788.