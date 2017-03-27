Last chance to get discounted spring turkey combos

KDWPT

PRATT – You don’t need a coupon, but you do need to hurry. Early bird rates on all spring turkey permit and game tag combos will be ending March 31, so if you’re a turkey hunter, now is the time to buy.

You can save this spring by buying your combination turkey permit/game tags before the start of the season. After Fri., March 31, permits can only be purchased separately and at the regular price. Early buy rates through March 31 are as follows:

Resident Youth Combo (2 birds): $12.50 – save $2.50

General Resident Combo (2 birds): $37.50 – save $7.50

Landowner/Tenant Combo (2 birds): $20.00 – save $12.50

Nonresident Youth Combo (2 birds): $22.50 – save $2.50

Nonresident Combo (2 birds): $87.50 – save $7.50

Nonresident Tenant Combo (2 birds): $45.00 – save $20.00

A turkey permit or game tag is valid for one bearded turkey. In addition to turkey permits, all hunters must have a valid hunting license, unless exempt by law.

Any individual who has purchased a spring turkey permit is also eligible for one spring turkey game tag. Spring game tags are valid for Units 1, 2, 3, 5 and 6. Youth permits are valid statewide, including Unit 4.

Hunters who drew a Unit 4 (southwest Kansas) spring turkey permit earlier this year may also use their Unit 4 permit in adjacent Units 1, 2 and 5.

The 2017 Kansas spring turkey season will kick off with the youth and disabled season April 1- 11, followed by the archery season April 3-11, and regular firearm season April 12-May 31.