Kan. man due in court for alleged pre-meditated attempted murder

JEFFERSON COUNTY – Law enforcement authorities in Jefferson County are investigating a suspect on attempted murder charges.

On February 23, deputies booked Brandon Cordell, 21, Kansas City, Kansas, into jail on requested charges of attempted First-Degree Intentional, Premeditated Murder, Aggravated Battery, Knowingly Causing Great Bodily Harm, Disfigurement and Theft, according to the Sheriff’s Department web site.

Cordell is being held on a $100,000 Bond.

He is scheduled for a court appearance Monday, according to the sheriff’s department.