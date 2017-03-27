Helen Delores Legleiter, 80, Hays, died Sunday, March 26, 2017 at Via Christi Village in Hays, Kansas.

She was born into a large family on December 4, 1936 in Hoxie, KS to John M. and Mary P. (Schoenberger) Albers. She lived the majority of her childhood life in Oakley, KS, graduating from Oakley High School in 1954. Helen came from humble beginnings and was the third of ten children. She began working as a dishwasher at the age of 11 to help out the family. She quickly graduated to waitress and then cook where she learned to make delicious fried chicken which her family enjoyed at Sunday suppers for years to come. Her generosity continued throughout her life through the many kind acts she did for family and friends. On February 12, 1958 she was united in marriage to Donald Legleiter in Oakley, Kansas. He preceded her in death on June 30, 1990.

She was a Jill-of-all-trades from helping her husband build houses, bartending at Donnie’s Tavern and working at Travenol, Adronics, U-Save, and Everybody’s Restaurant, just to name a few. After her husband’s death she spent numerous hours working with cattle at their farm. She also managed to sneak in a job she truly enjoyed but didn’t consider work – babysitting her grandchildren.

Helen enjoyed fishing with her son, Lester and vacationing with her daughter’s and sons’ families. She sewed clothes and numerous baby blankets which she gave as gifts. She also enjoyed gardening and walking for exercise. One of her favorite pastime activities was cheering on the Dallas Cowboys, her favorite football team. Her greatest joy came from spending time with her family especially her grandchildren and great grandchildren.

Helen is survived by her four children, daughter; Mary (Doug) Leiker, Wichita, three sons; Dale (Dotty) Legleiter, Don (Sharon) Legleiter, and Lester (Mona) Legleiter all of Hays, nine grandchildren; Brandon (Andrea) Leiker, Amy Leiker, Michael Leiker, all of Wichita, Brian (Amanda) Legleiter, Hays, Andrea (Shawn Mellilo) Legleiter, Lakeside, CT, Devin (Mariah) Legleiter, Derek Legleiter, Chase Legleiter, Jesse Legleiter, all of Hays, step-grandchildren; Ashley (Darin) Rohr, Katie Christen, and Erika Werth, great-grandchildren; Austin, Madeleine, Dominic, Aiden, Leah, Addie, Cam, Amanda, Olivia, Emma, Bryce, Clay, and Kaycie, and one on the way, a sister; Evelyn Geist, Oakley, and three brothers; Gary (Chris) Albers, Gillette, WY, Jim Albers, Oakley, and Charles (Lois) Albers, Hays.

She was preceded in death by her husband Donald, her parents, brothers; Bernie Albers, Bill Albers and LeRoy Albers, and sisters; LoRee Albers and Roberta Robben.

Mass of Christian Burial will be at 10:00 am on Saturday, April 1, 2017 at Immaculate Heart of Mary Catholic Church, 1805 Vine Street, Hays. Burial will follow in the St. Joseph Cemetery. Visitation will be from 5:00 pm until 8:00 on Friday and from 9:00 am until 9:45 on Saturday, all at the Hays Memorial Chapel Funeral Home, 1906 Pine Street in Hays. A parish vigil service and rosary will be at 6:00 pm on Friday at the funeral home. Memorials in Helen’s honor can be made to Hospice of Hays Medical Center, in care of the funeral home. Condolences may be left for the family at www.haysmemorial.com.

Helen will forever be remembered for her strong work ethic, kindness, and love of family.