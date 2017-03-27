Frank D. Bradley, 96, Hays, died Friday, March 24, 2017 at Hays Good Samaritan Society.

He was born September 6, 1920 in Oklahoma City, Oklahoma the son of Cornelius P. and Gertrude (Diller) Bradley. He graduated from High School in Detroit, Michigan and earned a Bachelor of Science Degree in Accounting at the University of Kansas in 1950, and became a C.P.A. in 1952. Frank was united in marriage to Donna M. Putnam on May 20, 1946, in Osborne, Kansas. They celebrated over 70 years of marriage before she preceded him in death on October 23, 2016. Before retiring in 1986, he worked for over 30 years as a Certified Public Accountant. He was a partner of firms in Lawrence, KS (1952-1972), Estes Park, CO (1973-1975), and Manhattan, KS (1976-1977). In 1978 he began a second career in the Municipal Accounting Section of the Department of Administration for the State of Kansas. Governor John Carlin appointed him to the State Board of Accountancy in 1984. He was an active member of the Presbyterian Church, serving as a Trustee, Elder, and Deacon. He was also active in the Chamber of Commerce, the Senior Companions, and the Boy Scouts of America. Professionally, he was a member and chair of numerous committees within the Kansas Society of Certified Public Accountants.

His military service as a Staff Sergeant in the United States Army Air Forces during World War II included deployment to Saipan in the South Pacific. He was assigned to the 73rd Bomb Wing under the command of General Curtis Lemay. He was a radar technician and crew chief for three B-29 bombers. Decorations included three bronze battle stars. Before deploying to Saipan, he was stationed at Walker Army Air Field east of Hays.

Survivors include a son; Bruce Bradley and wife Yvonne of Aurora, Nebraska, a brother; William Bradley of Trophy Club, Texas, a son-in-law; Robert Albers of Albuquerque, New Mexico, and five grandchildren; Jennifer Kysar, Wade Albers, Sean Bradley, Rodney Bradley, and Christian Bradley.

He was preceded in death by his parents, his wife Donna, and a daughter; Lynne Albers.

Memorial services will be at 1:00 pm on Friday, March 31, 2017 at the First Presbyterian Church, 2900 Hall Street, Hays. Inurnment with military honors by the Hays VFW Post #9076 Honor Guard will follow in Fort Hays Memorial Gardens Cemetery. The family will receive friends from 12:00 noon until the time of service on Friday at the church. Memorials are suggested in Frank’s memory to the First Presbyterian Church in care of the Hays Memorial Chapel Funeral Home, 1906 Pine Street, Hays, Kansas 67601. Condolences may be left for the family at www.haysmemorial.com