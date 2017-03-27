FHSU women’s golf places 11th at UNK Spring Invitational

AXTELL, Neb. – Fort Hays State Women’s Golf finished 11th at the UNK Spring Invitational, held at Awarii Dunes Golf Course just south of Kearney, Neb. The Tigers shot their lowest round as a team this year on day two, finishing at 317 after a first-round 334.

Hannah Perkins was the top finisher for the Tigers, shooting both of her rounds in the 70s. She shot 79 in the first round and 76 in the second round to finish in a tie for 19th. Her 155 total was 11 strokes behind tournament medalist Shi Qing Ong of Missouri Western, who carded rounds of 70 and 74.

Madison Roether also dipped into the 70s on day two with a 79. That followed an opening round 86. She tied teammate Hannah Karasiuk for 41st, each at a total of 165. Karasiuk shot rounds of 84 and 81. Taylor DeBoer was just one stroke back in a tie for 44th after rounds of 85 and 81. Kelsey McCarthy also competed and shot rounds of 91 and 84.

Augustana won the tournament as a team with a total of 602. Missouri Western was second at 610 and Central Missouri was third at 618. The Tigers shot 651 overall.

The next tournament for the FHSU women will be April 10-11 in Springfield, Mo.

FHSU Sports Information