Former Sherman County resident Crystal Marie Anderson, 97, passed away March 22, 2017 at Sunrise Senior Living In Denver, CO.

Crystal was born January 14, 1920 at home near Ruleton KS, the daughter of Edward and Jennie McClung. On March 24, 1938, Crystal married Elton M. Anderson.

The Andersons farmed northeast of Kanorado where she was active in 4-H and various civic organizations in the county, earned her private plane pilot’s license and participated in the Flying Farmers Association. Elton and Crystal moved to Denver in 1951 where she attended Bon Ton Beauty School and became a successful business woman who owned Crystal’s Cut N Curl beauty shop in Arvada for many years. Crystal was a member of Alpha Mu Sorority.

Crystal was preceded in death by her parents and her husband of 60 years, Elton “Swede” Anderson.

Surviving family members include daughter Gaylene (David) Burdick, two granddaughters Kerri (Mark) McCloskey, Lori McMillan, great-granddaughter Morgan McCloskey, and two great nieces Anita (Chet) Wigton and Kristi (Steve) Householder.

Private graveside services were held on Monday, March 27, 2017 at the Goodland Cemetery.

