Storm spotter meeting Tuesday in Russell

NWS

RUSSELL–The National Weather Service in Wichita conducts spotter training sessions, which are normally scheduled throughout the spring months each year.

Attendees are taught the basics of thunderstorm development, storm structure, the features to look for, and where to find them. What, when and how to report information as well as basic severe weather safety are also covered.

The session is a multi-media presentation, which includes detailed video. These spotter classes typically take about 1½ to 2 hours, and are open to the public.

No prior experience is required, and there is no registration necessary to attend.

“Storm Fury On The Plains” will be held in Russell Tue., March 28 from 6:30 p.m. until 9 p.m. in the Dream Theatre, 629 N. Main St.