Road woes continue for Tiger softball in pair of losses at Southwest Baptist

BOLIVAR, Mo. – Fort Hays State’s road woes this season continued in a pair of conference losses at Southwest Baptist on Sunday. The Bearcats swept the doubleheader by scores of 9-6 and 6-0 to move to 21-7 overall and 5-1 in the MIAA, while the Tigers fell to 9-23 overall and 2-4 in the MIAA. It pushed Fort Hays State’s losing streak to 10 games, all in contests away from home.

Game 1: Southwest Baptist 9, Fort Hays State 6

Fort Hays State took an early 2-0 lead on Southwest Baptist in the top of the second inning, only to see it slip away immediately in the bottom half of the inning. SBU knotted the score 2-2 and then added a run in the third to take a 3-2 lead. The Bearcats would hold the lead the remainder of the game.

A six-run outburst by the Bearcats in the fourth inning proved to be the undoing for Fort Hays State. The Tigers found success against one of the top pitchers in the MIAA, Kacey Ayers, but nine runs was too much to overcome.

A big turning point in the game occurred in the top of the fourth. The Tigers got runners to second and third with just one out, down just 3-2 at the time. However, FHSU stranded the potential tying and go-ahead runs on base with back-to-back strikeouts. SBU then went on its six-run outburst in the bottom half of the inning to expand its lead to 9-2.

Bailey Kennedy drove in the first two runs of the game for FHSU on a two-out single down the left field line in the second. Tess Gray finally made Ayers pay for shaky command in the sixth with a grand slam over the left field wall, giving the Tigers life by instantly making the score 9-6. Again, the Tigers could have done more damage but stranded runners at second and third base to end the inning. They went quietly in order in the last inning, seeing a potential comeback effort fall short.

Carrie Clarke took the loss, lasting just 3.2 innings. She allowed eight runs on nine hits and two walks. Kylie Strand tossed a third of an inning and allowed an unearned run, but notched a strikeout for her only out in the circle. Lexie Kimminau tossed two scoreless innings in relief with three walks and a strikeout.

Ayers moved to 12-3 on the season for SBU. Three of the six runs she allowed were earned. She allowed eight hits and three walks, but struck out eight.

Game 2: Southwest Baptist 6, Fort Hays State 0

Fort Hays State squandered opportunities to score runs early and Southwest Baptist pulled away late in the nightcap. The Tigers stranded six baserunners over the first three innings, as they were unable to find timely hits to put pressure on the Bearcats.

In the first inning, the Tigers loaded the bases with two outs but a ground out ended the threat. In the second inning, the Tigers got a runner to third with two outs and a strikeout ended the threat. In the third inning, runners were on first and second but a pop out ended that threat.

Meanwhile, the Bearcats’ leadoff hitter Jaidyn Mawhinney’s heads up baserunning in the first inning gave SBU a 1-0 lead. SBU extended that lead to 3-0 in the fourth by stringing a double and two singles together. Darien Robinson put the game away for SBU in the sixth with a three-run home run.

Overall, Fort Hays State left nine baserunners on against SBU pitcher Claire Miller, who allowed just three hits and a walk with seven strikeouts. She hit four batters in the game. Miller moved to 6-2 on the season.

Hailey Chapman took the loss for FHSU, allowing six runs (five earned) on eight hits and two walks. She struck out two.

The Tigers are now 1-11 in true road games and 4-12 in neutral site games this year, despite owning a 4-0 record at home.

The Tigers return to action on Friday, March 31 against Missouri Southern at home. The doubleheader is set to begin at 3 pm at Tiger Stadium.

FHSU Sports Information