Podiatry is topic of next ‘Doctors on Call’ on SHPTV

BUNKER HILL – Smoky Hills Public Television’s local program, Doctors on Call, will feature the topic of podiatry on Tuesday, March 28 at 7:00 p.m. with an encore April 2 at 3:30 p.m.

Dr. Geoffrey Kraemer with the Hutchinson Clinic, will be on hand to answer questions called in by viewers during the program. Questions also can be submitted via email at doctors@shptv.org or Twitter with the hashtag #DOCCall.

Doctors on Call is a program that provides medical information on a variety of different topics. Medical professionals from throughout the state travel to Bunker Hill to provide information and answer questions from the viewing audience.