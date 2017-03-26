Kansas woman hospitalized after NW Kansas crash

NORTON COUNTY -A Kansas woman was injured in an accident just before 1p.m. on Sunday in Norton County.

The Kansas Highway Patrol reported a 2008 Chevy HHR driven by Maria G. Munoz-Garcia, 71, Garden City, was negotiating a curve on Kansas 383 highway just south of the U.S. 36 Junction.

The vehicle left the roadway, struck the guardrail and the driver overcorrected.

The vehicle crossed both lanes of traffic before leaving the roadway to the left.

It struck the guardrail head-on and came to rest against the southbound bridge rail.

Munoz-Garcia was transported to the hospital in Norton. She was properly restrained at the time of the accident, according to the KHP.