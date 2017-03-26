Inmate granted new attorney in case of attack on Kan. prison guard

HUTCHINSON— A Kansas inmate serving time murder and charged in Reno County with two counts of battery of a corrections officer was granted a new attorney during a hearing last week.

The latest crimes by Richard Powell agains prison officers are alleged to have occurred at the Hutchinson Correctional Facility in September of 2015.

Magistrate Judge Cheryl Allen granted his request and Hutchinson attorney Shannon Crane will take over the case.

Powell is serving time for intentional premeditated murder, criminal possession of a firearm, traffic in contraband, voluntary manslaughter and aggravated assault in Wyandotte County in 1992 and 1998.