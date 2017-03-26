FHSU to host landlord fair for 2017-18 academic year

FHSU University Relations and Marketing

The Fort Hays State University Student Government Association and the Rules of Rent Team of the Leadership 310 class will host a landlord fair for all students and community members who are looking for a place to live for the 2017-18 academic year.

The fair will be from 1 to 4 p.m. Tuesday, March 28, in the Memorial Union’s Fort Hays Ballroom.

Landlords will attend with their available listings. Questions can be asked about any possible listings, and information on the rules of renting will be available.

Refreshments will be provided.