Cloudy Sunday, chance of rain



Today

A chance of showers, then showers and thunderstorms likely after 1pm. Patchy fog before 7am. Otherwise, cloudy, with a high near 54. East wind 6 to 14 mph. Chance of precipitation is 60%. New rainfall amounts of less than a tenth of an inch, except higher amounts possible in thunderstorms.

Tonight

Showers and thunderstorms likely before 1am, then a slight chance of showers. Cloudy, with a low around 40. Northeast wind 7 to 10 mph. Chance of precipitation is 60%. New rainfall amounts between a tenth and quarter of an inch, except higher amounts possible in thunderstorms.

Monday

Mostly cloudy, then gradually becoming sunny, with a high near 64. Northwest wind 5 to 7 mph becoming light and variable in the afternoon.

Monday Night

Partly cloudy, with a low around 42. East southeast wind 7 to 9 mph.

Tuesday

A 50 percent chance of showers, mainly after 1pm. Mostly cloudy, with a high near 62. East southeast wind 8 to 16 mph.

Tuesday Night

Showers before 10pm, then showers and possibly a thunderstorm between 10pm and 4am, then showers after 4am. Low around 46. Chance of precipitation is 90%. New rainfall amounts between a quarter and half of an inch possible.

Wednesday

Showers. High near 54. Chance of precipitation is 80%. New precipitation amounts between a quarter and half of an inch possible.

Wednesday Night

Showers. Low around 41. Breezy. Chance of precipitation is 80%. New precipitation amounts between a quarter and half of an inch possible.

Thursday

A 50 percent chance of showers before 1pm. Mostly cloudy, with a high near 55.