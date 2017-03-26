A donation for Kansas disabled veterans

KDWPT

PRATT – It’s tax time, and charitable donations are on our minds. What if your donation could make a positive difference in a disabled veteran’s life? The Kansas Department of Wildlife, Parks and Tourism (KDWPT) issues hunting and fishing licenses to Kansas disabled veterans, free of charge. Licenses are paid for with funding provided by the State. However, in recent years demand for the licenses has outgrown funding before the end of the fiscal year (July 1-June 30) in which it was allocated.

To cover the cost of licenses for disabled veterans whose applications are received after funding is exhausted, KDWPT has established a special disabled veterans donation account. If you would like to help provide a Kansas disabled veteran with a hunting and fishing license this year, mail a donation to KDWPT, 512 SE 25th Ave., Pratt, KS 67124 and specify that the donation is for “Disabled Veterans’ Hunting and Fishing Licenses.” Donations can be made for any amount and there is no deadline to donate. Donations can also be made online when purchasing your hunting or fishing license at ksoutdoors.com.

There may be tax advantages, so consult your tax advisor. You’ll know for certain, though, that your donation will be used to ensure those who have made heroic sacrifices to protect our freedoms and way of life continue to enjoy hunting and fishing in Kansas.

For more information on disabled veteran licenses and how you can donate, call (620) 672-5911.