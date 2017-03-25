Scholarly and Creative Activities Day scheduled for April

FHSU University Relations and Marketing

The 12th annual John Heinrichs Scholarly and Creative Activities Day will exhibit scientific and scholarly posters from 8 a.m. to 3 p.m., Wednesday, April 26, in the Fort Hays State University Memorial Union. The creative works exhibit will be in the Black and Gold Room, and the scholarly posters from both students and faculty will be on display in the Fort Hays Ballroom.

Approximately 100 to 120 posters will be displayed, reviewed and judged with awards presented to the winners at 3 p.m., along with the people’s choice award.

“The event has really grown over the years and is now really big compared to when it first began, thanks to the support from the faculty and administration,” said Leslie Paige, scholarship and sponsored projects director.

“I think that this event is an opportunity for people to see what we do here at FHSU,” Paige said.

The public is invited to attend the campus-wide celebration of research and scholarship and creative activities.

A portal for poster submissions is open until Saturday, April 1.