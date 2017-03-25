Sandra Lea (Newcomer) French, passed away Thursday, March 23, 2017 at Salina Regional Health Center at the age of 59. Sandra was born on November 13, 1957 to Duane and Elaine Newcomer in Hays, KS.

Sandra was a graduate of Trego Community High School class of 1975. She married her husband David French in 1975 where they traveled the world with the military. After her husband retired, they moved back to Wakeeney, Kansas where she pursued her career as a florist. That career continued after moving to Salina, Kansas for a couple more years. She then began working at Salina Regional Health Center as a PBX/Doctors Exchange Operator. She stayed there for 15 years until retirement. Sandy spent all of her free time with her husband, kids, grandkids, and her beloved cats. She loved being a gramma and it consumed her life for the past five and a half years. Her grandchildren were her pride and joy and she wouldn’t have changed it for the world.

Survivors Include her husband David, three sons, Cory of Wakeeney, Lance and wife Mu of Daegu, Korea, Gary and wife Kristin of Steamboat Springs, Colorado, a daughter Melanie and husband AJ Shehata of Junction City, Kansas; three grandchildren Kennan French, Michaella French, Caidan French; one unborn grandchild Layla Shehata; six brothers, David and wife Kathy Newcomer of Greeley, CO, Randy and wife Julie Newcomer of Louisburg, KS, Keevin and wife Mary Lou Newcomer of WaKeeney, KS, Brian and wife Jeris Newcomer of Wildwood, MO, Steve Newcomer and wife Brenda Newcomer of Wakeeney, KS, and Eric and wife Dolores Newcomer of Austin, TX; Numerous nieces, nephews, and cousins.

Sandra was preceded in death by, her parents, Duane and Elaine Newcomer; and granddaughter Caitlynn Lea Morrison. Mass of Christian Burial will be 11 a.m. Wednesday, March 29, 2017 at Christ the King Catholic Church, WaKeeney. Burial will be in the Kansas Veterans’ Cemetery, WaKeeney. Visitation will be Tuesday, from 5 to 7 p.m. with a parish vigil service at 6:00 p.m. Both will take place at the funeral home.

In lieu of flowers, memorial contributions are suggested to Christ the King Catholic Church or American Breast Cancer Foundation (www.abcf.org). Contributions may be left on the ABCF website or sent to Schmitt Funeral Home, 336 N 12th, WaKeeney, KS 67672.