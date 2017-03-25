Research grants available from Kansas Historical Foundation

KHS

TOPEKA—Graduate students planning to research collections at the Kansas Historical Society in Topeka can apply for a $1,000 travel stipend. The deadline for the Alfred M. Landon Historical Research Grant is April 15, 2017.

Funds for this program are provided by an endowment established in 1987 by family and friends in memory of Governor Landon and in appreciation of his distinguished service to Kansas and the nation. More information and an application are available online at kshs.org/11382.

Non-academic researchers planning to use the Kansas Historical Society collections in Topeka can apply for a $500 travel stipend. The deadline for the Edward N. Tihen Historical Research Grant is also April 15, 2017.

Funds for the grant are provided by the Tihen Endowment, established in 1995 by Dr. Tihen’s family and friends in his memory and in appreciation of his role as an amateur historian. More information and an application are available online at kshs.org/15431.