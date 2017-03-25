Oregon upsets top-seeded Kansas to advance to the Final Four

KANSAS CITY, Mo. (AP) – Tyler Dorsey shot 6-for-10 from 3-point range and scored a game-high 27 points as the Ducks eliminated top seed Kansas, 74-60 in the Midwest Regional final at Kansas City. Dorsey was 9-for-13 from the field overall and finished with five rebounds as Oregon advanced to the Final Four for the first time since 1939.

Dillon Brooks chipped in 17 points for the Ducks, who began to fade midway through the second half before making the Jayhawks the second No. 1 seed to be ousted from the tournament. Jordan Bell added 11 points and 13 boards to the win.

The Jayhawks shot just 35 percent, including 5-of-25 from beyond the arc, and were unable to overcome an 11-point halftime deficit. Frank Mason III was the lone Jayhawk to score more than 10 points, finishing with 21.

Oregon will take on either Kentucky or North Carolina next Saturday.