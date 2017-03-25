MARSHALL: Doctor’s Note

Friend,

This week, I wanted to update you on some of the progress we’ve made in the last month. My team and I have:

Conducted nine town halls in Kansas (Emporia, McPherson, Hutchinson, Garden City, Liberal, Dodge City, Hays, Colby and Goodland)

Held an open house with a question and answer session at our new office in Salina

Participated the very first Senate Ag Committee field hearing for the new Farm Bill, which was held in Manhattan

Participated in a congressional trip to Cuba in hopes of opening up trade markets

Toured damage from the wildfires in Clark and Reno Counties

Had a meeting with the leadership of the United States Department of Agriculture to discuss federal response to the disastrous wildfires

Met with Secretary Tom Price in his office and discussed Kansas medicaid issues with his staff

Held tele-town hall in which thousands of Kansans participated

Introduced Kansas State University President, General Richard Myers, to House Committee on Science, Space and Technology Chairman Lamar Smith

Our office responded to thousands of emails and phone calls from folks all across our district

I say this not to boast, but to show you how seriously my team and I take our responsibility, and how hard we are working on your behalf.

As always, if there is something we could improve, or do for you, please never hesitate to contact my office.

I spoke from the House floor Tuesday to highlight National Ag Day.

What I’m Up To

Statement on AHCA

I am deeply disappointed in my colleagues who couldn’t look past their personal agendas to put the priorities of the American people first. The skyrocketing cost of Obamacare, and the toll it is taking, are on their hands, no matter the party.

The American people elected this Congress to get things done – not to be obstructionists. Republicans have the House, Senate and White House, and there is no reason to continue acting as the ‘opposition party.’ It is time to lead.

I thank the President, the Speaker, Leader McCarthy, Whip Scalise, Chair McMorris-Rogers and all who worked tirelessly on this legislation. Throughout this process, they were perfectly professional. Never once did they say anything personal against any person or their beliefs. They’ve done an incredible job of keeping us together.

Rural health care in Kansas has unique issues that we will continue to put under the spotlight. I stand ready, as I always have been, to work to improve our broken healthcare system.

Town Hall in Manhattan

I hope you’ll join me for a town Hall in Manhattan from 9:30 – 10:30 a.m. on Saturday, April 1, at the K-State Alumni Center in the Tadtman Boardroom on the second floor.

I’m looking forward to returning to Manhattan to talk with fellow Kansans about the issues, ideas and concerns they have. Every time we sit down, define problems together and civilly discuss them, we move closer to real solutions.

Dr. Roger Marshall, R-Great Bend, is the First District Kansas Congressman.