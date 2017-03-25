Holocaust survivors award-winning documentary at Eisenhower Presidential Library

ABILENE – The public is invited to a free screening of the documentary “NOT the Last Butterfly” at the Eisenhower Presidential Library on Sun., April 2 at 4 p.m. in the Visitors Center Auditorium.

This documentary tells the story of The Butterfly Project, a grassroots arts and education initiative memorializing the 1.5 million children killed in the Holocaust through global displays of ceramic butterflies…one butterfly painted for each child. The Butterfly Project’s messages of hope and healing are woven together with survivors’ courageous stories of these dark times.

Cheryl Rattner Price, documentary co-director and co-founder of The Butterfly Project will discuss the film-making and history of the initiative. Following the program, attendees will be given the opportunity to paint their own ceramic butterfly to be included in the initiative. Learn more about the initiative at TheButterflyProjectNow.org and NotTheLastButterfly.com.

This program is provided courtesy of the Eisenhower Foundation and the Arts Council of Dickinson County. For more information on supporting these organizations, please visit www.eisenhowerfoundation.net or www.artscouncildc.org.