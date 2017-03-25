Hays Post

Goldie D. (Gideon) Carey

Goldie D. (Gideon) Carey, 93, of Russell, Kansas, passed away Wednesday, March 22, 2017 at Wheatland Nursing Center in Russell, Kansas.

Celebration of Goldie’s Life will be held at 10:30 AM, Wednesday, March 29, 2017 at Pohlman-Varner-Peeler Mortuary in Russell. Burial will follow at the Russell City Cemetery. Visitation will be held at Pohlman-Varner-Peeler Mortuary from 9:00 AM to 8:00 PM, Tuesday, March 28, 2017 with the family present to greet friends from 6:00 PM to 7:00 PM.

Condolences may be sent to Pohlman-Varner-Peeler Mortuary, who is in charge of these arrangements.