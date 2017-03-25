Final week to enter SHPTV PBS Kids Writers Contest

SHPTV

BUNKER HILL – The SHPTV PBS Kids Writers Contest entry deadline is almost here.

Children have incredible imaginations and what better way to foster that imagination, than for them to write their own stories. We would like to invite you to join Smoky Hills Public Television as we encourage children in central and western Kansas to build critical literacy skills by creating their own stories and taking part in the SHPTV PBS Kids Writers Contest.

Smoky Hills Public Television is looking for stories from kids throughout the viewing area. The SHPTV PBS Kids Writers Contest is designed to be a valuable, hands-on, active learning tool. The contest is for children in grades K-3.

The contest is currently underway, and entries can be submitted to SHPTV through March 31. Smoky Hills Public Television will select local winners and award prizes. The rules and entry form are available at www.smokyhillstv.org.