FHSU softball swept by Central Missouri

WARRENSBURG, Mo. – Fort Hays State dropped both games of a doubleheader against Central Missouri on Saturday. The doubleheader started four and a half hours earlier than scheduled due to inclement weather that was forecast for the area. UCM won by scores of 5-1 and 2-0.

Game 1: Central Missouri 5, Fort Hays State 1

Central Missouri strung together four hits in the second inning to produce three runs and Fort Hays State provided little resistance in the first game of the doubleheader. FHSU had just three hits in the game with a Veronica Knittig solo home run producing the only run. The other two were singles from Bailey Boxberger and Lily Sale as Knittig was the only Tiger runner to advance past first base in the game.

Three straight singles and a walk to open the UCM half of the second inning primed a three-run rally. Knittig’s homer in the fourth cut the UCM lead to 3-1, but two runs in the UCM half of the fourth produced the final spread of 5-1.

Alexa Bradley was rock-solid for UCM in the pitching circle, allowing just the one run on three hits with no walks. She struck out four to move to 6-8 on the season. Carrie Clarke took the loss for FHSU, allowing five runs (four earned) on eight hits and three walks.

Game 2: Central Missouri 2, Fort Hays State 0

Central Missouri picked up both of its runs in the first inning and that was enough in a shutout of FHSU in game two. The Tigers had five hits in the game, but three came with two outs in an inning.

The biggest threat for FHSU occurred in the fourth inning when Lily Sale led off with a single. With two outs, Kylie Strand walked to put runners at first and second, but a strikeout ended the threat.

Katie Giacone threw a solid game for UCM, allowing just five hits and a walk for a complete game shutout. She moved to 6-5 on the year. Hailey Chapman also had a good performance for FHSU, allowing just two runs (one earned) on four hits and three walks with two strikeouts. She moved to 5-12 on the season.

Now 9-21 overall and 2-2 in the MIAA, the Tigers play at Southwest Baptist on Sunday (Mar. 26). Game time is scheduled for 2 pm.

FHSU Sports Information