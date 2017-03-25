Entries being accepted for 2017 Wild About Kansas photo contest

KDWPT

PRATT – Don’t let Facebook and Instagram be the only places you share your favorite wildlife, hunting, fishing, and other outdoor photos; enter them in the 2017 Wild About Kansas photo contest. Hosted by Kansas Wildlife and Parks Magazine staff, the 5th annual contest will kick off March 23 and run through 5 p.m. on Oct 13, 2017. The contest is open to both Kansas residents and nonresidents, and there is no age limit.

Participants can enter up to three photos, given the photos are the participants’ original work and were taken in the state of Kansas. Winning entries will be featured in the 2018 Mar/Apr issue of Kansas Wildlife and Parks Magazine. To enter the contest, visit ksoutdoors.com/Services/Publications/Magazine/2017-Wild-About-Kansas-Photo-Contest.

Photos must fall within one of the following categories:

Wildlife (game and nongame animals, primarily mammals, migratory birds, furbearers, etc.)

(game and nongame animals, primarily mammals, migratory birds, furbearers, etc.) Outdoor Recreation (people participating in recreational activities outdoors,nothunting or fishing)

(people participating in recreational activities outdoors,nothunting or fishing) Landscapes (scenery; wildlife may be present, but should not be the sole focus of the image)

(scenery; wildlife may be present, but should not be the sole focus of the image) Other Species (insects, reptiles, and amphibians)

(insects, reptiles, and amphibians) Hunting and Fishing (hunters and anglers; Photos with dead game will be accepted, however, “action” shots, or photos taken during the activity will be given preference)

Each photo will be judged on creativity, composition, subject matter, lighting and overall sharpness.

All photos must be submitted electronically. Photos that do not meet the minimum file size requirements (1 MB) will NOT be accepted.

For more information and to enter the contest, visit ksoutdoors.com and click “Publications” from the menu on the left, then “2017 Wild About Kansas Photo Contest.”