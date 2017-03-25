Cloudy, breezy Saturday

Today
Cloudy, with a high near 55. Breezy, with a north wind 11 to 20 mph.
Tonight
Partly cloudy, with a low around 37. East wind 5 to 10 mph.
Sunday
A 30 percent chance of showers after 2pm. Partly sunny, with a high near 62. East wind 6 to 11 mph.
Sunday Night
Showers and thunderstorms likely. Mostly cloudy, with a low around 41. East northeast wind 7 to 10 mph. Chance of precipitation is 60%. New precipitation amounts between a tenth and quarter of an inch, except higher amounts possible in thunderstorms.
Monday
A 20 percent chance of showers before 8am. Mostly sunny, with a high near 65. North wind 6 to 8 mph.
Monday Night
Partly cloudy, with a low around 43.
Tuesday
A 40 percent chance of showers, mainly after 2pm. Partly sunny, with a high near 66.
Tuesday Night
Showers likely, mainly after 8pm. Cloudy, with a low around 46. Chance of precipitation is 70%. New precipitation amounts between a quarter and half of an inch possible.
Wednesday
Showers likely, mainly before 2pm. Cloudy, with a high near 56. Chance of precipitation is 70%. New precipitation amounts between a quarter and half of an inch possible.