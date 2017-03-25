Agnes Elaine Wannamaker, age 87, of Ellis, Passed away Thursday, March 23, 2017 at the Good Samaritan Society, Ellis. She was born August 7, 1929 in in Ellis, Kansas to Rudolph and Regina (Tauscher) Waldschmidt. She graduated from Ellis High School in 1948. On September 7, 1949 she married Jim Wannamaker. He preceded her in death on February 3, 1995.

Agnes was a homemaker and farm wife. She had also worked at the Hays Livestock and Midwest Drug. She was a member of St. Mary’s Catholic Church.

She is survived by a son, Julen “Pete” Wannamaker II and wife Teri of Topeka, Kansas; a daughter, Jackie Shubert and husband Bruce of Manhattan, Kansas; two brothers, Bernard Waldschmidt of Fruita, Colorado and Eugene “Whitie” Waldschmidt of Grand Junction, Colorado; five grandchildren, Sonya Simpkins of Los Angelas, California, JJ Wannamaker II of Overland Park, Kansas, Jarod Wannamaker of Hutchinson, Kansas, Sam Shubert of rural St. George, Kansas and Ben Shubert of Manhattan, Kansas as well as four great grandchildren, Chloe, James III, Julen III and Noah Wannamaker.

She was preceded in death by her parents; a daughter, Jennifer Simpkins, a daughter and son-in-law, Jean and Russ Benedict; a great grandson, Cyrus Shubert; three brothers, A.J. Waldschmidt, Jim Waldschmidt and Tom Waldschmidt and a sister Esther Touslee.

Funeral services will be 10:00 AM Tuesday, March 28, 2017 at St. Mary’s Catholic Church in Ellis. Burial will follow in Mt. Hope Cemetery, Ellis.

Visitation will be Monday 5 PM – 8 PM with a combined vigil and rosary service at 7 PM all at Keithley Funeral Chapel 400 E. 17th Ellis, KS 67637.

Memorial contributions are suggested to St. Mary’s Church or the Good Samaritan Society, Ellis.

Condolences may be left by guest book at www.keithleyfuneralchapels.com or emailed keithleyfuneralhomes@gmail.com