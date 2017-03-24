Sunny, windy Friday with a chance for thunderstorms

Today A 30 percent chance of showers and thunderstorms, mainly after 2pm. Mostly sunny, with a high near 65. South southeast wind 14 to 18 mph becoming east northeast in the afternoon.

Tonight A slight chance of showers and thunderstorms before 8pm, then a slight chance of showers between 8pm and 2am. Mostly cloudy, with a low around 38. Windy, with a north wind 20 to 26 mph, with gusts as high as 36 mph. Chance of precipitation is 20%.

Saturday Mostly sunny, with a high near 61. Breezy, with a north northwest wind 16 to 21 mph decreasing to 10 to 15 mph in the afternoon.

Saturday NightPartly cloudy, with a low around 38. North northeast wind 6 to 8 mph becoming east after midnight.

SundayShowers likely after 2pm. Partly sunny, with a high near 64. East wind 7 to 13 mph. Chance of precipitation is 60%. New precipitation amounts of less than a tenth of an inch possible.

Sunday NightShowers likely, mainly before 2am. Mostly cloudy, with a low around 41. Chance of precipitation is 70%. New precipitation amounts between a tenth and quarter of an inch possible.

MondayA 20 percent chance of showers before 8am. Mostly sunny, with a high near 65.