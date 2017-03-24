Stockton FFA spends spring break repairing wildfire fence damage

SUBMITTED

STOCKTON–The FFA students at Stockton High School spent one day of their spring break helping their neighbors, according to the group’s Facebook page.

On Thursday, March 23, Stockton FFA members along with FFA Alumni members and the Neil Brown family spent the day from 9 a.m. to 5:30 p.m. working on fence damaged by recent wildfires for the Carsten and Brown families.

Tasks included replacing burnt wood posts with steel posts, taking out posts, and rolling up lots of wire in preparation for the installation of new fence!

Lunch was sponsored by Bellerive Construction and the Stockton FFA Alumni at 183 Lanes.

Stockton FFA Participants:

Kennedy Chesney, Elizabeth Lowry, Laura King, Annabelle Kester, Macy Odle, Katy Kriley, Bryce Graf, Trevor Miller, Trey Kuhlmann, Kieran Graf, Kody Odle, Joel Green, Jacob Eck, and (not in photo) Payton Keller.

Stockton FFA Alumni Participants:

Bob Atkisson, Cathy Atkisson, and Dan Atkisson.

Brown Family:

Neil, Janet, Ryan, and Tyler Brown.