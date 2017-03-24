Salina police need help to find driver who hit bicycle riders, fled

SALINE COUNTY – Law enforcement authorities in Saline County are investigating a hit and run accident and looking for a suspect and vehicle.

Just before 11:30a.m. Thursday, three bicyclist were stopped along the north curb line in the 2000 block of Iron Avenue in Salina, according to a social media report.

A vehicle which was west bound on Iron swerved right and struck two of the three riders.

One bicyclist had a broken left ankle and lacerations to the back of his head. The second rider received minor cuts and scrapes.

This vehicle is reported to be a white two-door 2013-2016 Toyota Scion. There will be damage to right (passenger) front end and right side.

If you have any information concerning who committed this crime, call Crimestoppers at 825-TIPS, text SATIPS to CRIMES (274637), or visit www.pd.salina.org and follow Crimestoppers link to submit a web tip.