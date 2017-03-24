Rep. Marshall, Senator Moran on failed effort to repeal Obamacare

WASHINGTON — In a humiliating setback, President Donald Trump and GOP leaders pulled their “Obamacare” repeal bill off the House floor Friday after it became clear the measure would fail badly.

First District Congressman Roger Marshall, M.D. was disappointed the bill didn’t get a vote,

“I am deeply disappointed in my colleagues who couldn’t look past their personal agendas to put the priorities of the American people first. The skyrocketing cost of Obamacare, and the toll it is taking, is on their hands, no matter the party.”

The House bill was not the answer, but Obamacare is still failing too many. We must keep our promise & continue working to provide relief. — Jerry Moran (@JerryMoran) March 24, 2017



Marshall also said, “The American people elected this Congress to get things done – not to be obstructionists. Republicans have the House, Senate and White House, and there is no reason to continue acting as the ‘opposition party.’ It is time to lead.

Rural health care in Kansas has unique issues that we will continue to put under the spotlight. I stand ready, as I always have been, to work to improve our broken healthcare system.”