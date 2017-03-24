KZ Country Cheesy Joke of the Day 3/24/17

Genie Joke

A man is walking down the beach and comes across an old bottle. He picks it up, pulls out the cork and out pops a genie!

The genie says, “Thank you for freeing me from the bottle. In return I will grant you three wishes.”

The man says “Great! I always dreamed of this and I know exactly what I want. First, I want one billion dollars in a Swiss bank account.”

Poof! There is a flash of light and a piece of paper with account numbers appears in his hand!

He continues, “Next, I want a brand new red Ferrari right here.”

Poof! There is a flash of light and a bright red, brand-new Ferrari appears right next to him!

He continues, “Finally, I want to be irresistible to women.”

Poof! There is a flash of light and he turns into a box of chocolates.

Join fans of 99 KZ Country on Facebook: http://www.facebook.com/99KZCountry