Victoria, Kansas- John Leo Brungardt, age 79, died Wednesday, March 22, 2017, at the Harry Hynes Memorial Hospice Center at Via Christi Hospital St. Francis in Wichita, Kansas. He was born March 14, 1938, on the family farm south west of Victoria, Kansas to Leo F. and Mary (Kuhn) Brungardt. He married Eileen Kay (Herman) on October 6, 1962 in Gorham, Kansa

He was a oil field pumper for 23 years with Sun Oil Company and a farmer. He was a graduate of Victoria High School and served in the Kansas National Guard. He was a member of the Basilica of St. Fidelis and Knights of Columbus both of Victoria, Kansas.

Survivors include his wife, Eileen Kay Brungardt, of the home; one son, Russell John Brungardt and wife, Alison, Dallas, TX; two daughters, Rebecca Robben and husband, Mark, Victoria, KS; Tammy Brungardt and companion, Dan Pfannenstiel, Norton, KS; four grandchildren, Cole James Robben, Taylor James Meder, John Leo Brungardt and Victoria Ruth Brungardt; one brother, Gene Brungardt, Victoria, KS; two sisters, Connie Dreiling and husband, Allen, and Jane Dinges, both of Victoria, KS; one sister-in-law, Geraldine Brungardt-Kendel and husband, Don, Victoria, KS.

He was preceded in death by his parents; one brother, Cletus Brungardt and one brother-in-law, Robert Dinges.

Services are 10:00 A.M. Monday, March 27, 2017, at The Basilica of St. Fidelis Victoria, Kansas. Burial in St. Fidelis Cemetery Victoria, Kansas.

A vigil service is at 7:00 P.M. Sunday and a Victoria Knights of Columbus rosary is at 7:30 P.M. Sunday both at Cline’s-Keithley Mortuary, 412 Main Street, Victoria, Kansas 67671.

Visitation is from 5:00 to 9:00 P.M. Sunday and from 8:30 to 9:45 A.M. Monday all at Cline’s-Keithley Mortuary Victoria, Kansas.

Memorial to The Basilica of St. Fidelis.