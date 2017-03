All suspects are considered innocent until proven guilty in a court of law.

——————————————

Sean Thomas Aldridge, 21, Hays, was arrested at 7:51 p.m. March 20 in the 700 block of East Sixth on suspicion of battery, endangering a child and criminal damage to property.

Theresa Renee Charles, 31, Hays, was arrested at 7:45 p.m. March 21 in the 3900 block of East Eighth on suspicion of theft by deception and possession of stolen property.