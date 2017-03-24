Golden Belt Bank announces retirement of longtime president/CEO

Golden Belt Bank

Ronald Wente has announced plans to retire from his role as president and CEO of Golden Belt Bank, effective Oct. 1. Wente joined Golden Belt Bank in 1973, and has served as president/CEO since 1974. He will continue to serve as chairman of the board.

Wente has been instrumental in the exponential growth and success of Golden Belt Bank, which was chartered in 1920. When he began as CEO in 1974, the bank’s assets totaled a mere $5 million. A series of expansions followed with additional branches being opened, marking Golden Belt Bank’s entrance into the Hays community. Today’s assets are in excess of $140 million.

Under Wente’s direction, Western Plains Service Corporation was created. This subsidiary of Golden Belt Bank was organized to facilitate land development in Ellis County. On the land developed during its over 40 year existence sits approximately 1,000 single family homes, 50 duplexes, 10 apartment buildings and 20 businesses.

During his tenure, Wente expanded products and services to include long-term fixed rate home loans, helping turn Golden Belt Bank into the largest home loan lender in Ellis County. His customer-centered approach led Golden Belt Bank to adopt the practice of maintaining local servicing for every loan originated.

During his banking career, Wente has also served as an advocate for the banking industry. Wente served as a director for the Federal Home Loan Bank of Topeka for 17 years. He also served on the Heartland Community Bankers Association Board and on various committees of the American Bankers Association. Currently, Wente serves as a director for the Kansas Bankers Association. This dedication was also apparent in his community involvement as he served on a vast number of community organizations throughout his career.

Golden Belt Bank Director Dennis Bieker stated, “Ron has loyally served this bank for over 40 years. He helped Golden Belt Bank successfully navigate through multiple industry hardships. His depth of experience will be greatly missed.”

Wente’s son, Chris Wente, has been elected by the Board of Directors to fill the position of President/CEO.

“Golden Belt Bank is a community centered, community focused bank. I am excited to be leading a bank with such strong core values into the future,” said Chris Wente.

Chris currently serves as Executive Vice President. Chris graduated from Kansas State University in 1999 and worked in management at the Payless Distribution Center in Topeka, Kansas for several years before returning to Hays and assuming a position with Golden Belt Bank in 2006. During his tenure, Chris has served as the Branch Manager of the Hays office. As a loan officer, he has worked to provide home loans to individuals, commercial loans to businesses and everything in between. He has also played a big role in continuing the land development his predecessor began, expanding development in the northwest part of Hays, adding dozens of residential lots to the Hays community.

Chris Wente’s election to this position is the fruition of a long-standing succession plan. “The Board has every confidence that Chris can continue to build upon the success his father has developed,” stated Director Dennis Bieker.